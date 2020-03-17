|
Georgia M. Robinson
Millville - Georgia M. Robinson 104 of Millville departed this life on March 11, 2020 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. Coming from Port Norris she was a resident of the area for 10 years.
She retired from Vineland Developmental Center in 1970.
She was a very active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church in Port Norris.
She is survived by her son Barry L. Ballard; grandsons Barry J. and Jordan; 3 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 11am Friday, March 20th at John Wesley UM Church, Ogden Rd., Port Norris; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Haleyville Cemetery.
www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020