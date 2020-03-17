Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia M. Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia M. Robinson Obituary
Georgia M. Robinson

Millville - Georgia M. Robinson 104 of Millville departed this life on March 11, 2020 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. Coming from Port Norris she was a resident of the area for 10 years.

She retired from Vineland Developmental Center in 1970.

She was a very active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church in Port Norris.

She is survived by her son Barry L. Ballard; grandsons Barry J. and Jordan; 3 great-grandchildren.

Service will be 11am Friday, March 20th at John Wesley UM Church, Ogden Rd., Port Norris; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Haleyville Cemetery.

www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -