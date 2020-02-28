|
|
Georgina Ventura
Vineland - Georgina Ventura, age 76 of Vineland, was called by the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Georgina was born in San Juan, PR. She then moved to Vineland where she most recently resided. She was a Philadelphia Philly fan and enjoyed working in the yard, cooking for the family, playing BINGO, dominoes and shopping.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Carmen Gonzalez and her sister, Carmen DeJesus.
Survivors include her loving husband of 34 years, Ismael Ventura Sr. of Vineland; her two daughters, Omaria Ortiz and Maria Arce of Vineland; her son, Norberto Negron, of Vineland and five step-children. She is also survived by her 9 grandkids and her 12 great-grandkids.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9am to 11am, followed by funeral services at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Georgina will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020