Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerald C. Ward


Gerald C. Ward

Hopewell Twp. - Gerald Crispin Ward, 84, of Hopewell Township passed away peacefully at his home Sunday morning March 10, 2019.

He was the son of the late Frank G. Jr. and Ferol Crispin Ward and was born October 16, 1934 in the Palatine section of Pittsgrove Township.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Molly Barrick Ward, one daughter, Deborah G. Manzi, one son, Gerald C. "Cris" Ward Jr., his beloved grandchildren, Brooke Bayzick (Kyle), Blake Ward, Trevor Ward, Gary Manzi (Sue) and Stacy Abrusso, ten great grandchildren and one sister, Gay Williams (Dick) of Kansas City, MO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Botbyl and her husband, Edward and by his brother, Jack S. Ward and his wife, Patricia.

Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Saturday morning March 16th at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 10 until 11.

The burial will follow and take place at Olivet Cemetery in Pittsgrove Township.

Memorial contributions are requested in Mr. Ward's memory to St. Jude Children´s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to of New Jersey, 1347 Perrineville Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831.

For a longer version of the obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
