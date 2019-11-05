Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
2507 High Street
Port Norris, NJ 08349
(856) 785-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Hoffman Obituary
Gerald Hoffman

Haleyville - Gerald Hoffman 79, of Haleyville died Sunday November 3, 2019 at home. Born in Bridgeton, NJ he was the son of the late Harry and Eleanor Wills Hoffman and the husband of the late Patricia Cramer Hoffman. Jerry grew up in Port Norris and resided in Haleyville most of his life. Jerry proudly served his country in the Vietnam War in the Army from 1963-1965. He worked for the Morie Company Staring in 1961 for over 40 years starting at the Mauricetown Plant and eventually becoming the Plant Manager of the Upper Twp. Plant retiring in 2005. Jerry enjoyed his boat and fishing and caring for his dog.

Surviving are his sisters, Barbara Wright and family, and Diane Bacon (Albert) and family, brother in law Joseph Taylor and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife he was predeceased by his sister Kay Taylor and brother Harry Hoffman.

Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High Street Port Norris on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Interment will be in Haleyville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10:30 AM to 12:00 noon.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -