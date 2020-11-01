Gerald Hoppe
Franklinville - Gerald A. Hoppe of Franklinville on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Age 80. Husband of 51 years to Harriet (nee Johnson) Hoppe. Father of Brenda Monteleone (Steve) of Franklinville, Lynn Cimino (Todd) of Estell Manor, Brian Hoppe (Kimberly) of Elmer, Christopher Hoppe (Susan) of PA, and David Hoppe of PA. Grandfather of Jessica, Megan, Emily, Mark, Brady, Nathaniel, Harper, Candace, Alyssa, Kristie, and Christopher, Jr. Great-grandfather of 5. Brother of Agnes Considine (late Malvern), the late Gertrude Hoppe, and the late Robert Hoppe (surviving Anne). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Robert and Anna (nee Thor) Hoppe. Survived by his loyal companion, "Tigg", the most recent of several German Shepherds he had over the years.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in Westville, Gerry was a 1958 graduate of Bishop Eustace High School. He proudly served three years in the US Army during the Vietnam War as an X-Ray Specialist. After his honorable discharge in 1964 as a Specialist 5th class, Gerry continued working in the field of radiology, first at Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, NJ where he met Harriet; later at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Elizabeth, NJ; and finally at Millville Hospital where he retired as Radiology Manager.
A very family-oriented man, Gerry was always involved in the school events, activities, and sports of his children, and later grandchildren, including involvement in the local little league when his kids were young. He grew up in a family that had several bakeries in Philadelphia and New Jersey, so it was no surprise that he enjoyed baking pies, cookies, and bread over the years. Gerry enjoyed photography, traveling, playing golf, reading, and surf fishing. He was a volunteer EMT with the rescue squad in Bloomfield and took up painting creating a number of personal masterpieces for his family to now cherish. Gerry had a very eclectic taste in music from classic country to even a little rock and roll and most notably as a devoted Elvis fan. Over the years, he attended numerous concerts along with his wife Harriet.
Services are private at the convenience of the family under the direction of the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Gerald to the American Cancer Society
