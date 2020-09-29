1/1
Geraldine Genevieve "Gerry" Addleman
Geraldine "Gerry" Genevieve Addleman

Geraldine "Gerry" Genevieve (Greene) Addleman passed away peacefully on September 18th at Bishop McCarthy Residence. She was born September 27, 1914, and would have been 106 years old this year. She was born in Clearfield, PA and moved to Millville, NJ after she married. Her two children, Shirley Jean and John, were born and raised in Millville. Geraldine worked at Friedrich & Dimmock as a glass inspector for many years.

Geraldine lived a long and happy life. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. "Grammy" was such a classy lady, with her fashion forward outfits and costume jewelry - especially her pearls. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always cherish beloved memories of fun sleepovers, watching Lawrence Welk with her, cooking and cleaning with her, and playing with her jewelry and even dressing up. Everyone enjoyed being with Grammy so much, some would even hide under her dining room table so that they didn't have to leave her! Everyone looked forward to her delicious "punpkin" pie, macaroni and shells, mac and cheese, cucumbers and cream, and oatmeal cookies (atop her fridge). Grammy enjoyed precious time spent with great-great grandchildren as well.

Geraldine is survived by her son, John Addleman and his wife, Bene, from South Carolina, and their son, John Darus and his wife Sherilyn, from Texas. Geraldine's daughter, Shirley Jean Sikking, passed away earlier this year in February. She is also survived by her daughter's four children, Arnold John Sikking and Donna (Holmes), Ronald Steven Sikking and Gabrielle (Alaba), Donna Lynn (Sikking) and Geoffrey (Warren), and Jacqueline Jean (Sikking) and Mark (Moratelli). Geraldine's four grandchildren gave her a total of ten great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren!

Funeral services and burial will be held privately in her hometown of Clearfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Bishop McCarthy Residence, 1045 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
