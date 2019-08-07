|
|
Geraldine Kline
Millville - Geraldine E. "Gerry" Kline (nee Rain), 98, of Millville and formerly of Bridgeton and Florida passed away peacefully going to be with her Lord on Saturday morning August 3, 2019 at the Maurice House in Millville.
The wife of the late Wayne L. Kline, who died in 2009, she is survived by one son, W. Larry Kline (Patricia) of Millville, two granddaughters, Pamela Rodi (Michael) of Hopewell Twp. and Linda Percarpio (Timothy) of CT, five great grandchildren, Anthony "Tony" Bermudez Jr. (Shiomara) of FL, Kate Bermudez (Morris Hendricks) of Hopewell Twp. and Amanda, Nicholas and Connor Percarpio of CT and six great great grandchildren, Jiovanni, Isaiah, Malachi, Adriel, Yenelys and Carmine Bermudez. Mrs. Kline was predeceased by her two sisters, Hazel R. Donn and Elsie R. Baker.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Saturday afternoon August 10th at 12:30 where friends may call between 11:30 and 12:30.
The interment will follow at Overlook Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Maurice House, 1719 W. Main St., Millville, NJ 08332 or to the .
For a full version of the obituary, please go to freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 7, 2019