Geraldine "Geri" M. Strang
Pitman - Geraldine "Geri" M. Strang (Graham), of Pitman, daughter of Vernon and Marie (Ritter) Graham of Bridgeton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home.
Born February 5, 1928, Geri grew up in Bridgeton, and graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1946. In 1953 she married her high school sweetheart Orville, and they would be together for 63 years until his passing in 2017. They lived in Bridgeton until the family moved to Newfield in 1971, and she remained there until June of this year, moving to Pitman to a home closer to her daughter. Geri worked as an operator for New Jersey Bell, leaving to raise a family. She later returned to work as a secretary at Vineland Syrup, Inc. for 8 years after her children were grown. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bridgeton, and then at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Vineland after the family moved to Newfield. Geri and Orville both were actively involved at VFW Post 2071 in Franklinville, where she served many years as an officer in the Auxiliary.
Geri was kind, strong willed, and independent. Born just ahead of the Great Depression she was always content to live modestly, but was generous to help those in the community who had a need. She believed hard work was the key to a successful life, and fully trusted in the American Dream of upward mobility that results from these beliefs. While her physical self was failing in her last 4 months of life, her mind remained exceptional right up to her death. In her last year with us, at 92, she still drove regularly, and managed the purchase of a new home and sale of her prior home. She would watch and root for the Phillies to appease her family, but the team she loved to cheer on was her Yankees.
Geri is survived by her brother Vernon Graham of Kissimmee, FL, daughter Karen and husband Eric Seip of Pitman, son Carl and wife Carol LeTulle Strang and granddaughter Christina Strang of Vineland, and son Scott and wife Suzanne Leary Strang and grandchildren Kyle, Nathan and Allison of Durham, CT.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10th at 11:00 am at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Overlook Cemetery, Bridgeton. Friends will be received at the Church from 10 to 11 AM, prior to the service.
