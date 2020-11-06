1/1
Geraldine M. "Geri" Strang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Geri" M. Strang

Pitman - Geraldine "Geri" M. Strang (Graham), of Pitman, daughter of Vernon and Marie (Ritter) Graham of Bridgeton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home.

Born February 5, 1928, Geri grew up in Bridgeton, and graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1946. In 1953 she married her high school sweetheart Orville, and they would be together for 63 years until his passing in 2017. They lived in Bridgeton until the family moved to Newfield in 1971, and she remained there until June of this year, moving to Pitman to a home closer to her daughter. Geri worked as an operator for New Jersey Bell, leaving to raise a family. She later returned to work as a secretary at Vineland Syrup, Inc. for 8 years after her children were grown. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bridgeton, and then at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Vineland after the family moved to Newfield. Geri and Orville both were actively involved at VFW Post 2071 in Franklinville, where she served many years as an officer in the Auxiliary.

Geri was kind, strong willed, and independent. Born just ahead of the Great Depression she was always content to live modestly, but was generous to help those in the community who had a need. She believed hard work was the key to a successful life, and fully trusted in the American Dream of upward mobility that results from these beliefs. While her physical self was failing in her last 4 months of life, her mind remained exceptional right up to her death. In her last year with us, at 92, she still drove regularly, and managed the purchase of a new home and sale of her prior home. She would watch and root for the Phillies to appease her family, but the team she loved to cheer on was her Yankees.

Geri is survived by her brother Vernon Graham of Kissimmee, FL, daughter Karen and husband Eric Seip of Pitman, son Carl and wife Carol LeTulle Strang and granddaughter Christina Strang of Vineland, and son Scott and wife Suzanne Leary Strang and grandchildren Kyle, Nathan and Allison of Durham, CT.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10th at 11:00 am at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Overlook Cemetery, Bridgeton. Friends will be received at the Church from 10 to 11 AM, prior to the service.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved