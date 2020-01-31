|
|
German "Jerry" Velez, age 52 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Jerry was born in San Sabastian, Puerto Rico to German Velez and Carmen (Martinez) Cruz and was a resident of Vineland for most of his life. He was employed by Egg Harbor Yachts and later by DeRossi and Sons Clothing of Vineland. Jerry was a very talented artist and also enjoyed boxing.
Jerry is survived by his children, Jocelyn Vasquez of Texas and Edwin Velez of Vineland. His father German Velez of Mayaquez, PR and by his mother Carmen (Martinez) Cruz of Vineland. Along with his 5 siblings; Ada Velez-Boardley of Vineland, Edward Perez (Ana) of Moca, PR, Walter Perez of Atlantic City, German Velez of PR and Yajaira Velez of PR.
Jerry was predeceased by his brother Angel Ramos, his son Emanuel Velez and by his uncles Kiero Velez and Monserrate Velez.
A memorial service will be held on Wed. Feb. 5th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Walter Mercado officiating. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020