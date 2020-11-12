Gertrude Drain Wilgus
Bridgeton - Gertrude Drain Wilgus, 92, of Bridgeton died Tuesday evening November 10, 2020 at Eagleview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsgrove Township following an extended illness.
She was the wife of the late Chester Herbert Wilgus Jr., who died in 1982. Born in Bridgeton on September 8, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harry Lee Drain and the late Anna Myrtle Long Drain. Mrs. Wilgus lived on Hobson Street in Bridgeton most of her adult life before moving to Eagleview this past May.
For many years she worked at the Food Fair Supermarket on N. Laurel Street and later with their successor, Pantry Pride. She also was employed by the Thriftway Supermarket at Carlls Corner. Before retiring, she was employed as a bank teller at the former Farmers and Merchant's National Bank in Bridgeton.
A member of the Bridgeton Assembly of God Church in Bridgeton, Mrs. Wilgus enjoyed spending time with her family; especially her children and great grandchildren. She loved dining out with friends, going on vacation and sitting on the beach. She was always proud of her hair, which never had a single hair out of place.
She is survived by one daughter, Peggy Lee and her husband John M. Lee Sr. of Bridgeton, seven grandchildren, Christine Murphy, Erin McCormick, John Lee Jr., Kevin Lee, April Pierce, Russell Pierce and Rick Pierce, 18 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Ann Mead Roush, in 2011 and her brother, Jack Drain Sr.
Private services will take place for members of Mrs. Wilgus' family at the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton.
The interment will take place at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
