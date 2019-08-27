|
|
Gertrude K. Malone
Millville - Gertrude K. Malone, age 92 of Millville, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Millville Center.
Born in Millville to the late Clarence and Gertrude (Cogan) Malone, she graduated from St. Mary Magdalen School, Class of 1941, and Millville High School, Class of 1945.
As a sophomore in high school, she worked at Bond Grocery Office during the day, and in the Art Room at T.C. Wheaton Co. in the evening. Gertrude then worked for Armstrong Cork Co. for 19 years in the Purchasing Department. She also was the Secretary of a credit union, and while she was working there, formed a girl's softball team in the 1950's. Gertrude was the parish secretary at St. Mary Magdalen, where she and her sister Dorothy formed a CYO bowling league for the youth, and also a Girl Scout Troop for three years.
She was a member of Tri-Co. Women's Bowling Association, and traveled all over the country to tournaments and conventions. Gertrude was also the Publicity Director for S.J. Organ Club. She performed weekly on the organ at Channel 4, where Larry Malone was the announcer, and she also entertained at a local Senior Center. In 1992 Gertrude finally retired from the Training School (Elwyn) in Vineland, after working ten years in records and mail for the disabled.
Along with her parents, Gertrude was predeceased by her sister Dorothy; brothers, John, Raymond, and Joseph; nephews, Matthew Malone and James Malone; a niece Carisa Malone; and sisters in law, Mildred Malone and Emma Malone.
Gertrude is survived by her nephews, Larry Malone (Debbie), Paul Malone, and Michael Malone (Ellen); nieces, Patricia Petretti (Robert Webb), and Peg Malone (John Haer); step niece Sandra Litkenhaus; and many great nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Gertrude Malone may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 27, 2019