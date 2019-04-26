|
|
Gertrude Wolak
Elmer - Mrs. Gertrude Wolak, passed away on April 24 at Inspira Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by family. Gertrude recently celebrated her 94th birthday with her family. She is survived by her son, Robert Wolak (Mary Cormier), granddaughters Caite Wolak and Amanda Taylor, great-grandchildren Kevin and King Mosley. She also has her two cousins Ruthie DiEmma and Florence Farside who were like sisters and Ms. Patricia Constantino. Mrs. Wolak also had a sister Ms. Dorothy Bakely. In addition to her parents' Mr. Norman Richards and Mrs. Reba (Stewart) Richards, she was predeceased by her daughter Ms. Carole Wolak and significant other Mr. James Lilia.
Mrs. Wolak ran her trucking business for many years where she serviced several local businesses. She also enjoyed being a homemaker and caring for her family and friends. Mrs. Wolak will always be remembered for her love of family. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, playing pinochle, and visiting the Atlantic City casinos.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Adams Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Elmer, NJ 08318. The family will be available starting at 10 AM to greet those who wish to stop by and pay their respects with the service following at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Olivet Cemetery following the service. www.adamsfuneralhome.org
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 26, 2019