Gianna & Jaxon Negron
Vineland - Gianna Belen Negron was born January 16, 2020 and her twin brother, Jaxon Dionisio Negron was born on January 17, 2020. Gianna's stay in this world lasted only a few hours before she passed into the arms of Christ. Jaxon followed her to heaven the following night.
Their father and mother, Christopher and Gisela Negron, felt blessed and proud to witness the strength of their two beautiful children in their struggle into the world and experience the sweet joy of their brief but brilliant lives.
Gianna and Jaxon are deeply loved and celebrated by their father and mother; their extended families, the Negrons, Hernandezes, Medinas, and Sanchezes and members of their congregation at the iHUB Apostolic Center of Vineland. The parents, Christopher and Gisela would like to express the conviction of their faith in the Lord who shepherds them through this difficult time. They would also like to express sincere gratitude to their families and friends who have surrounded them in love, prayer, and support.
There will be a viewing for anyone touched by the lives of Gianna and Jaxon at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10am to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11am. Gianna and Jaxon will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Donations can be made in Gianna and Jaxon's memories to the PPROM Foundation, an organization that supports families affected by complications of preterm births at https://www.aapprom.org/. Condolences may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020