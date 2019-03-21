|
Gilbert K. James, Sr.
Deerfield Twp. - Gilbert K. James Sr. formerly of Deerfield Township passed away early Friday morning March 15, 2019 at AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township.
He was the husband of the late Eleaner Elaine (nee Pierce) James, they were happily united in marriage until Eleaner passed away in November of 2017. He was the son of the late Robert E. and Zettie M. James.
Left to cherish his loving memories are two sons; Gilbert K. James Jr. and Troy A. James (Sandra), two daughers, Rosalind E. Steward (Philip) and Lashell Renee Steward (Richie), nine grandchildren, Angel, Jamie, Naja, Donja, Richie Jr., Shentaria, Destiny, Phil Jr. and Patrick, seven great grandchildren, Essence, Justin, Mya, Larry Jr., Donavon, Michael and Paul Jr. "PJ", one sister, Rennae McFadden (Thomas "Slim"), two brothers, Nathaniel James (Cora) and Phalis James (CeCe) of Chicago, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert E. and Lettie James, brothers, Vernon, Theodore and Joseph and sisters, Connie, Barbara, Goldie and Bertha.
Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Monday afternoon March 25th at 2 o'clock where friends will be received from 1 until 2.
Gilbert will be buried next to his beloved wife, Eleaner, at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
For a more detailed obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 21, 2019