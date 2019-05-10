Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Shuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Gilbert Shuster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Gilbert Shuster Obituary
Dr. Gilbert Shuster

Millville - Dr. Gilbert Shuster, of Millville, NJ, passed away May 3rd. Dr. Shuster is survived by his sister Arlene, son, Adam, daughter, Marci, four grandchildren, Kenny, Josh, Andie and Beau. Born May 7, 1934 in Philadelphia, Gil proudly served as a Captain in the Air Force and graduated the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine. Gil met his beautiful wife of 54 years, Sandy, through a mutual friend, and settled in Millville, where they opened a dental practice and raised their family. His practice was a fixture on 2nd street for five decades, as Gil became one of the more prominent dentists in the region.

A lifelong Eagles fan, Gil loved sports, politics, good food, wine, talking about his grandkids and sitting around a table with friends and family. In later years, Gil enjoyed spending time and having a Coors Light with friends at the local Texas Roadhouse. In recent weeks as his health declined, Gil moved to California to be near his daughter's family, where he died surrounded by love, just shy of his 85th birthday.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.