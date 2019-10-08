|
Gina M. Arcieri
Millville - Gina M. Arcieri, 51 of Millville, joined the rank of Angel on Saturday when God called her Home to end her suffering. Gina was born in Queens, New York and lived in the Millville area for the last 17 years.
Gina worked for a variety of companies over the years including her latest role as National Account Manager for CCL Industries. She participated as a member of the New Jersey Packaging Association, the Millville Eagles Club and the Millville Thunderbolt Club.
Gina rocked to 80's music of Bon Jovi, Rick Springfield, and AC/DC. She Loved Chocolate especially her weekly Queen Diner Happy Face Chocolate Chip Pancakes as well as the NY Yankees, Casino trips, Crafts, Cocktail parties and vacationing with good friends to warm tropical locations like the Atlantis.
Gina was pre-deceased by: father, Gerard Arcieri; mother and father in-law, Robert and Pauline McCormick; brother in-law Warren McLaughlin and uncles: Carl Veneziano and Robert D'Avanzo.
Gina is survived by: husband James McCormick; their "daughter - Snickers the cat"; mother Carol Veneziano; sisters Jennifer with husband Timothy Smatlak and Marianne Arcieri. In-laws: Bill and Bridget McCormick, John and Cathy McCormick, and Paula McCormick McLaughlin. Nieces and nephews: Teresa, Timothy,Cynthia Smatlak and her daughter Ally, Ryan & Bibi McCormick, Mackenzie & Greg Wardrope with children Addy & Miller, Allison and Chris Setser with children Madison & Meredith, Michael McLaughlin & son Hunter, Matthew & Stephanie McLaughlin with children Meadow and Maximus. Aunts: Chris Arcieri, Connie Veneziano & Joanie D'Avanzo. Uncle: Leon Horin.
A Celebration of Life for Gina will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 12 noon, in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home of Millville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday night, October 11th, from 7pm until 9pm and again on Saturday at the funeral home from 9am until 12noon. Memorial contributions to the Millville Thunderbolt Club or Millville Eagles Club that help kids is appreciated in lieu of flowers. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2019