Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Mays Landing - Giovanni Ciro, retired owner of Giovanni's Deli in Sea Isle City and previously in Vineland, died early morning June 6, 2019, peacefully with his family by his side, at the age of 84. Giovanni was born in Partanna, a town in Sicily, in 1935. He served in the Italian military service for 2 years. He visited America when he was 27 years old, unexpectedly met and fell in love with Lorraine Mistretta, married and built a life in America. Giovanni was known for his very witty personality, wonderful love for his family, tremendous work ethic, grace and generosity, pristine appearance and of course his delicious food. Giovanni is survived by his wife of 54 years Lorraine; his sons, Anthony and Vincent; daughters- in- law, Jeanette and Maria; three grandsons, Dominick, David and Giovanni; his sisters in Italy, Lilla Savatteri and Fila Triolo; sister-in-law Giovanna Ciro and his brother and sister-in-law Charles and Eddie Mistretta. Giovanni is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins along with many friends living in America and Italy who will remember him with great respect and love. He is predeceased by his parents Antonio and Eleonora Ciro; brother Angelo Ciro and sister Carmella Ciro

A funeral home visitation will be held on Tuesday from 8:30am to 10:30am followed by a funeral service at 10:30 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations: in memory of Giovanni may be made to: Of New Jersey, 527 Plymouth Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 (). To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from June 8 to June 10, 2019
