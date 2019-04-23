|
|
Gladys E. Reeves
Millville - Gladys E. Reeves, 90 of Millville, NJ died on Saturday at the Inspira Medical Center of Vineland, NJ. Born in Millville, Gladys was a lifelong resident.
Prior to retirement, Gladys worked for Armstrong Cork for over 50 years in the assembly department. She was a member of the Fourth United Methodist Church. Gladys enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino's. Gladys also enjoyed her time going to the Senior Center in Maurice River Township.
She is survived by: nephew, Larry Faucet and wife Eileen; niece, Nancy Massie; great-nephews, Larry Faucet Jr. and wife Tracy, and T. Faucet and wife Jennifer; 4 great-great-nephews and 1 great-great-niece. Gladys was pre-deceased by her husband, Ewans "Jibber" Reeves; nephews, Anthony "Skip" Massie and Ron Massie.
Services will be held on Thursday at 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10am until 11am. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 23, 2019