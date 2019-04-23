Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys E. Reeves

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gladys E. Reeves Obituary
Gladys E. Reeves

Millville - Gladys E. Reeves, 90 of Millville, NJ died on Saturday at the Inspira Medical Center of Vineland, NJ. Born in Millville, Gladys was a lifelong resident.

Prior to retirement, Gladys worked for Armstrong Cork for over 50 years in the assembly department. She was a member of the Fourth United Methodist Church. Gladys enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino's. Gladys also enjoyed her time going to the Senior Center in Maurice River Township.

She is survived by: nephew, Larry Faucet and wife Eileen; niece, Nancy Massie; great-nephews, Larry Faucet Jr. and wife Tracy, and T. Faucet and wife Jennifer; 4 great-great-nephews and 1 great-great-niece. Gladys was pre-deceased by her husband, Ewans "Jibber" Reeves; nephews, Anthony "Skip" Massie and Ron Massie.

Services will be held on Thursday at 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10am until 11am. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now