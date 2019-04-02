Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Liturgy
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
The Parish of the Holy Cross/Church of the Immaculate Conception
312 N. Pearl St.
Bridgeton, NJ
View Map
Resources
Gladys J. Falzone Obituary
Gladys J. Falzone

Bridgeton - Gladys J. Falzone (Maggioncalda), 86, of Bridgeton passed away at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland on Saturday morning March 30, 2019 following a brief illness while surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband, Alexander J. "Sonny" Falzone in 2012, and her sister, Mary Ann Crudele and Agnes Maggioncalda, she is survived by her three sons; Alex (Joyce) of Bridgeton, Rick (Debbie) of Rosenhayn and Steve (Terri) of Lebanon, PA and Jack (her furry Shiatzu Pekinese companion). She had seven grandchildren: Chris, Alex, Andrea, Anthony, Steven, Brianna and Matt and nine great-grandchildren along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will originate at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Thursday morning April 4th at 10:30 and will be followed by an 11 o'clock Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross/Church of the Immaculate Conception, 312 N. Pearl St. in Bridgeton.

The interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday morning from 8:30 until 10:30.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to her favorite charity; the SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360.

For a full length obituary please go to Freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
