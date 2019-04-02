|
Gladys J. Falzone
Bridgeton - Gladys J. Falzone (Maggioncalda), 86, of Bridgeton passed away at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland on Saturday morning March 30, 2019 following a brief illness while surrounded by her loving family.
Predeceased by her husband, Alexander J. "Sonny" Falzone in 2012, and her sister, Mary Ann Crudele and Agnes Maggioncalda, she is survived by her three sons; Alex (Joyce) of Bridgeton, Rick (Debbie) of Rosenhayn and Steve (Terri) of Lebanon, PA and Jack (her furry Shiatzu Pekinese companion). She had seven grandchildren: Chris, Alex, Andrea, Anthony, Steven, Brianna and Matt and nine great-grandchildren along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will originate at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Thursday morning April 4th at 10:30 and will be followed by an 11 o'clock Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross/Church of the Immaculate Conception, 312 N. Pearl St. in Bridgeton.
The interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday morning from 8:30 until 10:30.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to her favorite charity; the SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360.
For a full length obituary please go to Freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 2, 2019