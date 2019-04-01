|
|
Gladys L. Canty
Bridgeton - Gladys L. Canty, 86, of Bridgeton passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Advanced Rehabilitation Center in Sewell.
Born in Ozark, Alabama she was the daughter of the late Dorsey Lowe and Hattie Gold Colson Lowe and was the wife of the late John W. Canty. She had been a Bridgeton resident most of her life.
A homemaker, she was an active member of the Greater St. Augustine A.M.E. Zion Church in Bridgeton. She had served as a Deaconess, Missionary, president of the Junior Ushers and active with the Community Ushers Group and had also served formerly as their president. Gladys volunteered with the Cumberland County Office on Aging TeleSure Program reaching out to senior citizens.
She is survived by her three children, Myra A. Collins of Lindenwold, Jacqueline Hills of Voorhees and Timothy W. Canty of Bridgeton; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brother in law, Dewitt Veale of Philadelphia and a stepsister, Earlene Veale of Philadelphia.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11 AM at the Greater St. Augustine A.M.E. Zion Church, 410 North Pearl St., Bridgeton. Friends will be received at the church from 9 to 11 AM prior to the services. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Hopewell Township. Arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Township. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 1, 2019