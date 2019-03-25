|
Glen Raymond Roames, II
Upper Deerfield Twp. - Glen Raymond Roames, II, "The Wizard", 61, of Upper Deerfield Twp., NJ, passed away on March 21 in Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
Glen was born in Bridgeton to Janet (Rehrer) and John Roames on June 29, 1957. He graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1975 and Lincoln Technical Institute. He went on to be Service Manager at Laury Heating, owned and operated Wizardaire, earned his insurance license, taught Black Seal Boiler and vocational classes at Cumberland County VoTech, maintained a hydroponics farm, and most recently was the Engineer in Charge of Maintenance at Southern State Correctional Facility. His love of travel took him to most of the United States, Canada, England, France and Switzerland, but the National Parks held a special place in his and Cindy's heart. He would fix anything someone needed help with, and loved to make everyone smile. He especially loved to give away his pens, which were lovingly created and handcrafted.
Glen is survived by his soulmate and wife of 42 years, Cindy (Pelletier), their two proud sons, Glen III (Christine) and Chris (Jodi), grandchildren Ani, Michael, and Sawyer, his brother Mike (Brenda), sister Janine (Ron), mother Janet, stepfather Ben McTyre, many special nieces and nephews whom he considered his children and grandchildren, his step-brothers, sisters'- and brothers'-in-laws, and the countless people whose lives he touched with his desire to help.
A celebration of his life will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Hwy. 77, Upper Deerfield Township, on Tuesday, March 26th, at 11am. Visitation will be held from 10-11am. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or The Planetary Society. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the staff who cared for him these past few months. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 25, 2019