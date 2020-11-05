Glendon Lee Berry
Toms River - GLENDON LEE BERRY 89, passed away peacefully Monday October 26, 2020. He lived in Toms River, but was formerly from Port Norris, NJ. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty Lou. His beloved daughter Deborah and her husband John. He had 3 grandsons, Don and his wife Marian, Brian and his wife Christy, and Christopher and his fiancé Jackie, and 3 beautiful great-grandchildren, Luke 6, Ava 4 and Lily 3. He leaves behind a sister Janet Faye Hickman and her husband John, and sisters-in-law, Jinx Hickman, Amelia Berry and June Chiola, also a brother-in-law Paul Banks and his wife Kathy, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Herman and Morella Berry and by his brothers, Herman, Harvey, Harold, Don and Phil.
He made his living on the water as a Captain on the Josiah Newcomb Oyster Boat and crabbing. He enjoyed camping and playing baseball. He was an avid sports fan, supporting his Eagles and Phillies weekly after spending his youth playing and loving the sport of baseball. Even still, his best batting average came as "Poppop" to his grandchildren when he stepped up to the plate and was a major role model of strength, dedication and hard work.
Services were held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High St. Port Norris on Monday November 2, 2020. Interment was held in Greenwood Memorial Park in Millville, NJ.
