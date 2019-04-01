Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Glenn G. Davis Sr.

Glenn G. Davis, Sr.

Vineland - Glenn G. Davis, Sr., AKA "Charlie Brown", 60, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday morning March 24, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Glenn was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident. He was the son of the late Barbara A. (Griffith) & William F. Davis, Sr. He was also pre deceased by his son Glenn G. Davis, Jr.

Glenn was employed at Southern N.J. Steel in Vineland for many years. He had previously worked for several other local painting and construction companies. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles Football fan and always enjoyed watching the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Glenn is survived by his 4 children; Andrea Miles, Jessica, Nicholas & Heather Davis. 6 Grandchildren & one on the way, 1 sister; Brenda Davis, 5 brothers; Bill Jr., Steve, Bruce & John Davis, Ken Zimmerman as well as many nieces, nephews & cousins

Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday April 6th from 12:30 to 2:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM. Cremation & Inurnment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made C/O the family. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
