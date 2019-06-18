|
Glenn WIlliam Horseman
Port Norris - GLENN WILLIAM HORSEMAN 88, of Port Norris died Sunday June 16, 2019 at home under hospice care. Born in Port Norris, he was the son of the late Glenn H. Horseman and Henrietta Paynter Horseman Godown and the husband of the late Verna Spencer Horseman, he was a lifetime resident of Port Norris. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He worked at the Advertiser Press from 1946-51, Bridgeton Evening News from 1951-66, NJ Sales Tax office, he served as Postmaster at Port Norris from 1968-1990, Laws & Laws, E.L. Warren Lumber, Wawa and Rossi Honda. He served as Commercial Twp. Tax Assessor from 1963-72, served on the Planning Board and was honored as a Living Legend of the Port Norris in 2009. He was Scorekeeper for the Oyster League from 1946-50. Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Port Norris, where he sang his first song in church at age 11, he served as Lay Leader, Sunday School Superintendent, Administrative Council, Trustee, and a member of the Methodist Men's Choir. He was also a member of the Port Norris Fire Company serving over 60 years and he held every position in the Company with the exception of being Chief. He was a Fire Commissioner, Commercial Twp. Fireman's Relief Assoc. Treasurer, Past President of the Cumberland County Firemen's Association and former Cumberland County Fireman of the Year, State of NJ Fireman's Association Sergeant at Arms. He was a member of the Brown Street Chowder Society and followed Eddy Arnold from the age of 16, he enjoyed Photography and followed Phillies baseball and local players Larry Milbourne and Mike Trout.
Surviving are his daughter, Carol Rodgers (Mike), son, Bill (Kim), grandchildren, Michael, Caitlin, Megan (fiancé Brent Robbins), great grandson, Jose, brother, Ed Horseman (Betty), sisters, Ruth Lee (Bill), Alice Garrison, Mary Lewis (Steve) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Leslie Godown and Maternal Grandparents William and Adelia Paynter.
Funeral Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Port Norris North Ave. & Main St. on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon, with Rev. James Peterson officiating. Interment will be in Port Norris Cemetery. A viewing will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the church.
Memorial Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 111 Port Norris, NJ 08349 or the Port Norris Fire Company P.O. Box 115 Port Norris, NJ 08349.
