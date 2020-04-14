|
|
Gloria C. (Rossetto) Wescott
Vineland - Gloria C. (Rossetto) Wescott age 96 of Vineland passed away on April 11, 2020 at Spring Oaks Assisted Living after a brief illness. Gloria was born in Vineland to the late James and Adelgisa Rossetto. She was a Vineland resident her entire life before moving to Cranberry Run in Buena. She attended Sacred Heart School.
Gloria's love of roller skating introduced her to her husband of 73 years, Lawrence W. Wescott, Sr. who passed away in August of 2016 at the age of 95. Gloria and her husband shared many interests, she worked part time in their glass business, Wescott Glass for over 40 years.
Together they traveled throughout this great country and abroad. They particularly loved Bermuda. They spent many winters in Florida, always staying someplace different and visiting every VFW and American Legion they could find.
Gloria loved playing Pinochle, but would only play if her husband was her partner. She loved reading the morning newspaper and solving word find puzzles. She was a loyal Phillies fan never missing a game on T.V. Her other favorites were watching Lawrence Welk, game shows and attending Sunday morning mass. She enjoyed tracking the weather throughout the country on the Weather Channel and enjoyed reading Reader's Digest.
Gloria was a loving and compassionate woman. She especially enjoyed family celebrations with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as Nonna. She and her husband hosted their Christmas Eve celebration with the entire family for over 50 years.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at American Legion Post 270 in Minotola, formerly a member of the VFW Auxiliary of Vineland and a parishioner of St. Michael's Church in Minotola.
Gloria is survived by her four children, Darlene (Edward) Tobolski, Janice (Louis) Capra, Lawrence (Hope) Wescott and Paula (Scott) Pagliughi; nine grandchildren, Christine Tobolski, Edward (David) Tobolski, Stephan (Suzi) Wescott, Gina (Mark) Capra-Mohan, Katherine (William) Taylor, Brad (Erin) Wescott, Melanie (Tom) Garofolo, Alex (Karli) Pagliughi and Rochelle (Robert) Bastien; eight great grandchildren, Brendan, Lou, Vic, Francesca, Ryder Juliana, Brielle and Leo; brother, James (Rita) Rossetto; brother-in-law, Dino Fiocchi and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence W. Wescott, and her parents, James and Adelgisa Rossetto; sisters and brother-in-law, Lydia and Daniel Pedroni and Phyllis Fiocchi.
The Wescott family would like to thank Inspira Bayada Hospice Nurses and staff for their compassion and care of our mother. We would also like to thank the staff of Spring Oaks for their commitment and dedication to the ongoing care during her stay at Spring Oaks.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bayada Hospice, 603 N. Broad St. Suite 301 Woodbury, NJ 08096 or Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Rose of Lima Church, 104 Catawba Ave. Newfield, NJ 08344. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020