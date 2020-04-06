|
|
Gloria Clavell
Vineland - Gloria Margarita Clavell, 79, of Vineland, New Jersey has passed away on April 2, 2020 at 8:10 pm in Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pa. Born May 12, 1940 in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico she was a resident of Vineland since February 1982. Gloria was a dedicated housewife to her husband Ruben Carlo, Sr. and was a loving mother to her five children that they raised together and all their friends. Gloria was known to all as "Mom" for all the love and respect she shared with everyone She is survived by her husband Ruben Carlo Sr., children, Jackie Candelaria, William & Jenny Carlo, Carmen Carlo Perez, Carlos & Brenda Carlo; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; her siblings Miguel, Roberto, William & Julio Clavell, as well as many nieces & nephews. Service will be private for her family only. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. With the overall concern for the well being of everyone concerned and in accordance with executive order #107 signed into law by Governor Murphy, absolutely no public gatherings for any funerals will take place. This is due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Please leave a written condolence for the family at: www.ronefuneralservice.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020