Services
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Alliance Cemetery
970 Gershal Ave
Norma, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Juffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Frances Juffe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Frances Juffe Obituary
Gloria Frances Juffe

Linwood - Gloria Frances Perino Juffe, 61, of Linwood, NJ, formerly of Vineland and Margate, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of February 28th, 2019.

Gloria is survived by her loving husband Irving Juffe and their two devoted sons Joel Juffe, Esq. and Jeremy Juffe; her sister Sherry Perino Huggins; her mother-in-law Nella Juffe; brothers-in law Samuel (Christine) Juffe, Michael Joffe, and Gene (MeeLing) Juffe; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her close family friends, the Joe & Patricia Crawford Family. She is predeceased by her father Joseph Perino, mother Olga Perino, sister Joann Perino and her father- in-law Leon Juffe.

Gloria graduated Vineland High School (1975) and Ryder University (1979). Gloria and her husband Irv were the past owners of one of the largest custom home building companies in Vineland. Together their vision, talents, and salesmanship resulted in beautiful homes built throughout Cumberland County, such as the Whispering Woods development in East Vineland. She was always proud of these accomplishments and the hundreds of families she made happy providing their American Dream of a beautiful home. She treated all contractors, workers, and customers like family. She loved the beach and the Jersey Shore. Always by her side, her loyal Jack Russel Terrier, "Jeter." The most important part of her life was her devotion to her husband Irv and her two sons Joel and Jeremy.

Funeral Arrangements by Roth Goldstein's at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at Alliance Cemetery, 970 Gershal Ave., Norma, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.