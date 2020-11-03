1/1
Gloria J. Kubiak
Gloria J. Kubiak

Vineland - Gloria J. Kubiak, 76 of Vineland, NJ and formerly of Millville, passed away on Sunday after a very short illness. The daughter of John (Dewey) and Beulah (Babe) Lackey, she was born in Dawson, West Virginia. Gloria has been a local resident for over 60 years.

Gloria was co-owner and operator of the Deluxe Sub Shop in Millville for over 40 years. She will be remembered for her amazing homemade meals and specialties. Gloria was an avid card player and also enjoyed bowling, summers at Frontier Town, dining out with her loving husband Joe, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Gloria is survived by: husband, Joseph Kubiak; daughters, Tammy Randazzo, Mia Stoner (Ken); step-daughters, Suzanne Marino (Rick), Sherry Valentine (Jim); step-sons, Joseph Kubiak Jr. (Rhonda), Barry Fisher (Lisa); grandchildren, Amanda Schreiner (Eric), Alex and Krista Winchell, Carlo and Marco Andreoli, Gerry Kubiak, Vicki Lloyd, James Valentine Jr., Crystal Devlin, Samantha Silvers; great-grandchildren, Ella, Addison, Josiah, Giovanna, Sebastian, Olivia, Luca; sisters, Norma, Wanda, JoAnn, Yvonne; brother, Thomas; she is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our website at: www.rocapshannon.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
