Gloria Jean Winfield
Malaga - Gloria Jean Winfield (Diettmier], 77, of Malaga, NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Gloria was born in Glenolden, Pennsylvania to Margaret and Andrew Karcher on December 3rd, 1942. She went to high school at Millville High School and graduated in 1961. In her earlier years, she worked as a bookkeeper at Venice Maid, The White Sparrow, and Green Acres. In her later years, she worked at the Atlantic City Press, and she retired from South Jersey Regional Animal Hospital.
She spent many years decorating cakes and enjoyed participating in the Red Hat Society. She loved her dogs and cat and her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and her great grandson.
Gloria is survived by her son, Shawn Winfield of Malaga; daughter, Dawne (Rocco) Belfiore of Newfield; granddaughters, Gianna and Roxanne Belfiore of Newfield; great grandson, Aiden Glamp of Newfield; sister, Jackie Moore of Millville; brother, William Karcher of Victoria, TX; brother, Kevin Karcher of Wildwood, and Chris Karcher of Millville; several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased in death by her husband of 55 years, James Winfield of Malaga; her mother, Margaret Karcher and her sister, Virginia Smith.
Family and Friends will be received on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9am to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11am with Reverend Pastor Pete Broomal officiating alongside with Pastor George Lagos at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland. Gloria will be laid to rest at the Malaga Cemetery, Malaga, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com