Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Gloria M. Pagan Rivera Obituary
Gloria M. Pagan Rivera

Vineland - Gloria M. Pagan Rivera, 88, of Vineland, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland surrounded by her family.

Gloria was born in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico. In her earlier years she worked as a seamstress in Puerto Rico. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing dominos and bingo.

She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Gonzalo Estrada.

Gloria is survived by her children; Gloria Fernandez, Iris Estrada, Nancy Estrada (Wilfredo Rodriguez), Maritza Estrada (Carlos Rodriguez), Gonzalo Estrada Jr., and Lucia (Tomas) Velis; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Gloria will be laid to rest at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Bridgeton. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
