|
|
Gloria Rodriguez
Gloria Rodriguez, 56, was born on September 4, 1963 to Thomas Rodriguez and Maria Milagro Huertas in Rio Piedras, PR.
She was mostly a stay at home housewife and loving mother. She was employed as a bus driver for the Buena Regional School District 1998 and as a private limo driver 2001.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. In her leisure time she liked dancing, traveling and always helping others and as she would say "Enjoying life to the fullest".
She was a life partner of 40 years to Juan Rivera Gomez of Atlantic City.
She entered into eternity on January 4, 2020. Gloria is predeceased by her life partner, Juan Rivera Gomez; father, Thomas Rodriguez; step-dad, Luis Crespo; brother, Benny Rivera; sister, Myrna Onna and brother, Juan Cepeda.
She is survived by her children, Jessica Campos (Javier), Erica Gomez (Jeffrey), Juan R. Gomez (Marian) and Monica Spellman (Larry); stepdaughter, Miriam Gomez-Detrano (Danny) and many grandchildren that she loved very much; special niece, Elizabeth DeJesus and nephew, Benito Rivera Jr. (MaryJo); sisters, Iris, Gloria (Jesse), Nancy (Curtis) and brother, Jose (Eunice).
She will be remembered for her personality traits and her contagious laughter. Some people come in and out of our lives but SHE has left an imprint in OUR Hearts.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9am to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Gloria will be laid to rest at the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020