Gloria Rossi
Vineland - Gloria (Filipponi) Rossi, 90, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening February 27, 2020 where she had been under the care of her daughters and hospice. Mrs. Rossi was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Giovinna (D'Ippolito) & Emedio Filipponi. She was also pre deceased by her husband Rocco P. Rossi, Jr. who died in 1998 as well as her sister Tina Giampietro.
Before retiring in the early 90's, Gloria was employed by the City of Vineland Electric Utility in the billing department. Over the years she had also worked part time at the Sacred Heart School & Rectory. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School Class of 1947. The family would like to recognize the exceptional care provided to their mother by Bayada Hospice and nurses Michelle & Tina.
Gloria is survived by her 2 daughters; Debbie & husband Ron Barnabei, Andrea A. Belfi, Grandson; Edward Belfi, III, Step granddaughter; Lisa & her son Paul Coulter IV, Sister in-law; Cathryn Rossi, Niece; Denise Price.
Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday 3/4 from 6:30 to 8:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd, Vineland, NJ where her Memorial Service will be conducted at 8 PM. Burial will be private in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Bayada Hospice, 603 N. Broad St., Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020