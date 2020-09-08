Glory Romano
Vineland - Glory (Carlino) Romano, 77, of Vineland, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Glory was born in Vineland to the late Joseph and Gloria (Buglio) Carlino. She is married to Anthony Romano for over 50 years. Glory taught in the Business Education Department for the Vineland Board of Education since 1964. She was a member of the NEA, NEA-Retired, NJEA, NJREA and the Cumberland County Retired Education Association. Glory loved to travel and was always ready to go when someone suggested a trip somewhere. She attended many NEA Representative Assemblies all over the country. She loved to go on cruises as well as many other trips. She enjoyed going to the casinos and her favorite past time was to shop. Glory was beloved by her many friends and family, she always had a smile for everyone.and she loved to laugh and to talk with her friends. Glory is survived by her husband Anthony Romano; niece Christie Carlino, as well as her cousins, Karen Malloy, Nancy, Robert, Bruce, Michael, Jimmy, Maryann, Joyce, Jackie and Kim Carlino. Along with her parents she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Carlino Jr. A funeral home visitation will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm followed by .a funeral service beginning at 3 pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Final disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Glory may be made to: Maurice House, 1719 West Main Street, Millville, NJ 08332 or CCREA Philanthropic Fund, c/o Marlene Walker, 980 Laurel Lane, Pittsgrove, NJ 08318. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is required to wear a mask and to social distance. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com