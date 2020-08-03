Grace D'Ottavio
Mays Landing - Grace D'Ottavio 88, of Mays Landing, passed away Friday July 31, at her residence, surrounded by her family and close friends. Born in Philadelphia, her parents and younger brother moved to Newfield, to set permanent roots and became a life long resident. Grace graduated from Clayton High School in 1950, and during her high school years, her main passion was to become a housewife, and mother. In 1951 she married her husband Nicholas D'Ottavio Jr.of East Vineland, and raised three children. Grace was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and aunt with her family and close friends. She enjoyed gardening, and creating a colorful atmosphere in and outside of her home, while cooking for large groups of family and friends. Grace is survived by her daughter; Sheri D'Ottavio and son Rodney D'Ottavio, two grandchildren, Nicole (James) Brown, Vincent D'Ottavio, and great-grandson Alexander Brown. Also surviving is her brother, Lou Musto Sr. and will be missed and loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Grace is predeceased by her husband, Nicholas D'Ottavio Jr. her son Glenn D'Ottavio, and parents Patrick and Philomena (Parisi) Musto. A funeral home visitation will be on Thursday August 4, 2020 from 9am to 11am from Rone Funeral Service, followed by a funeral service begining at 11am. Burial will take place in St. Mary's cemetery, Union Road E. Vineland. Donations if so desired may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing by 6ft. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com