WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Grace E. LaBar

Grace E. LaBar Obituary
Grace E. LaBar

Trenton - Grace E. LaBar of Trenton, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Clover Meadows Nursing Home in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, at age 93.

She was born in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada, and was a school teacher in Washington state, Maine, and Ohio, before moving to New Jersey. Grace lived in Vineland and Delmont for many years before moving to a nursing home in Trenton in 2004. She was the widow of the late Rev. Leland E. LaBar, Jr. Grace was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Vineland, where she was active in the choir and women's groups. She enjoyed gardening.

Grace is survived by her four children and their families: Beth LaBar Shimer (with husband Bill) of Norristown, Pennsylvania; Wesley LaBar (with wife Barbara) of Trenton, New Jersey; Gary LaBar of Tokyo, Japan; and Kevin LaBar of San Francisco, California. There are eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and also her sister Kathryn Clare of Seattle, Washington.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 3:00 P.M., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 East Landis Avenue in Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 2:00 to 3:00. A reception will follow the memorial service.

Donations may be made in her honor to ELCA Disaster Response (a Lutheran relief organization) or Heifer International.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
