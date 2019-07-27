Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Charlotte, NC - Grace I.Burcham, 69, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Atrium Health University. Born in Millville, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Clarissa Porter Cossaboon and the wife of the late George Burcham. Grace lived most of her life in Port Elizabeth and resided in North Carolina for the past 12 years.

Grace was a Classroom Aid for the Maurice River Township Board of Education at the Port Elizabeth School. She enjoyed gardening, watching hummingbirds, puzzles, reading, spending time with her family, and caring for her dogs.

Surviving are her children, Melissa Stulir & husband Joel of Blossom, TX, and Renee Burcham of Charlotte, NC. Grandchildren Amy & partner Josh of Maryland, Chad & wife Bethany of North Carolina, Jaimie of North Carolina, and Johnnie of New Jersey. Great-Grandchildren Kaylee, Paisley, Dixie, Amelia, and Weston. Loving dogs Bella and Charlie. Brothers, Floyd Jr., Eddie, and Joe, sisters, Ruth, Darlene, Dorothy, Clarissa, and Elvia. Best friend Judith Johnson.

She was predeceased by her sons, George K. Burcham, Jr. "Georgie" and Thomas Burcham "Tommy". Brothers, Howard and Harry. Sisters, Sara and Barbara. As well as her beloved dog, Skeeter.

Funeral services will be held at the Pancoast Funeral Home 676 S. Main Rd. Vineland on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Millville. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:30 AM.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on July 27, 2019
