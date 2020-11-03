Grace J. Shults
Pittsgrove Twp. - Grace J. Shults, 77, of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Eagleview Health and Rehab Center.
Born in Bridgeton to the late John W. Allen and Estella Camp Allen, she was the wife of the late Benjamin (Clinton) F. Shults. She had been a resident of Pittsgrove Twp. for most of her life.
Prior to her retirement, Grace had been employed with Bellco Glass Co. in Vineland for over 20 years. She was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and especially loved the Phillies and Eagles. Grace adored her cats and loved to spend time at the Elmer Diner. She also enjoyed bird watching at her home.
She is survived by her son, Robert E. DePalma of Richland; her brother, Edward Allen of Glassboro; five grandchildren including Robert and Ashley DePalma with whom she resided; her special niece, Harriet Underwood of Franklinville and two great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Biddle.
Funeral Services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday, November 6th at 10 AM. Interment will take place at Centerton Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Pittsgrove Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 9 AM to 10 AM prior to the services. Due to current regulations associated with the Covid-19 healthcare situation, we are limited to 50 people within the funeral home at a time and the understanding and cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
.