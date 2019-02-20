Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish-Church of St. Francis
23 W. Chestnut Ave.
Vineland, NJ
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish-Church of St. Francis
23 W. Chestnut Ave.
Vineland, NJ
Grace Quick Obituary
Grace Quick

Formerly of Vineland - Grace Quick (nee Badami), 95, of Salt Lake City, UT & formerly of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday February 13, 2019 in the Silverado Aspen Park Memory Care Center, Salt Lake City, UT after being in failing health. Mrs. Quick was born & raised in Jersey City, NJ and had resided in Vineland 48 yrs prior to moving to Salt Lake. She was the wife of the late Victor H. Quick who died in 1995.

Before retiring in 1989 from the Venice Maid Corp, Grace was employed as the Head Bookkeeper. For many years she was an active volunteer at the Devine Mercy Parish Church of St. Francis of Assisi serving as Eucharistic Minister, Lector and as part of the office staff. She also enjoyed volunteer work at the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland. The family would like to specially acknowledge and Thank Dr. C.S. Fehlauer and the Silverado staff & hospice for all of their loving care.

Grace is survived by 2 daughters; Victoria Quick, Debbie Lam & her husband Toan, 2 grandchildren; Andrew & Hannah, 1 sister; Jean Lombardo, 1 brother; John Badami as well as several nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday February 23rd from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Divine Mercy Parish-Church of St. Francis, 23 W. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home "Patients Activity Fund", 524 N.W. Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
