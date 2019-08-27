Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Resources
More Obituaries for Grady Clevenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grady Clevenger


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grady Clevenger Obituary
Grady Clevenger

Newfield - Grady Clevenger, 74 of Newfield, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Grady was born on December 20, 1944, in Blountsville, AL and was raised in Jefferson City, TN. He worked in the mineral mines traveling across the United States. He owned and operated Grady's Welding for over twenty years.

Grady loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He belonged to the Indian Neck Hunting Club in Tappahannock, VA.

He is predeceased by his mother, Grace Pesnell; father, Sam Clevenger and brother, Clayton.

Grady is survived by his wife, Carol Musto-Clevenger of Newfield, NJ; brother, Henry Clevenger (Dorothy) of Fale Creek, TN; sister, Gayle Trenell (Tom) of Knoxville, TN; two daughters, Charla and Mary Clevenger of Knoxville, TN; son, Adam Clevenger of Virginia Beach; son, Wyatt Clevenger (Jan) of Ocean City, NJ; son, Dallas Clevenger of Newfield, NJ; sister-in-law, Katherine Caterina (Russell) and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grady's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now