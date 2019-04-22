|
|
Grayce E. Mills
Vineland - Grayce E. Mills (nee Smalley), 98, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Thursday morning April 18, 2019 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland, NJ. Mrs. Mills was born & raised in Darby, PA & was a longtime resident of Hulmeville, PA prior to moving to Vineland in 2008. She was the wife of the late Robert Gillette who died during W.W. II and Henry Mills who died in 1970.
Mrs. Mills was a homemaker and a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. She was a longtime member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #295 Bristol, PA and the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Penndel, Pa. Grayce enjoyed singing and gardening.
Grayce is survived by 2 daughters; Marsha Maissey-Reinmiller & husband Richard,
Ruth McGoldrick & husband George, 3 grandchildren; Dawn Rosebrock, Shaun & Meaghan McGoldrick, 5 Great Grandchildren; Elena Rosebrock, Grace Wright, Dylan & Henry Teaf & Shaun McGoldrick. 1 sister; Ruth Casazza, 3 sisters-in-law; Mary Smalley, Winifred Gillette & Betty Harrington
A memorial funeral service will be conducted at a later date to be announced. Cremation & Inurnment will be private in the Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, Pa. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the . To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 22, 2019