Greg Pettit
Vineland - Greg Pettit, 69, of Cedarville, NJ passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 6:30 PM. Interment will be private in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540.To e-mail condolences, tributes & to read the full obituary, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 28, 2019