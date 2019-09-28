Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Vineland - Greg Pettit, 69, of Cedarville, NJ passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 6:30 PM. Interment will be private in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540.To e-mail condolences, tributes & to read the full obituary, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
