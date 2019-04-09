|
|
Gregg Haines
Vineland - Gregg Russell Haines, 65, of Vineland, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 following a sudden illness. Gregg was born in Philadelphia, PA., to the late Russell B. Haines and Katherine "Kitty-Lou" (Ryan) Haines, and grew up in Palmyra, NJ. Gregg was a graduate of Palmyra High School and Richard Stockton University with a degree in Psychology. Since 1975, Gregg was a devoted employee of Elwyn New Jersey (formerly The Training School At Vineland). Starting his career in the behavioral field, Gregg later took on the role of MIS Coordinator where he was affectionately known as the "resident computer geek". Throughout his life, Gregg enjoyed many family vacations in Ocean City, NJ with his family, rooting on the Philadelphia Eagles, movie marathons with his daughters and wife, and collecting Star Wars toys. Gregg will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lori (Rigoli) Haines, as well as his daughters Stephanie Rose Haines and Kellie Brooke Haines, of Vineland; his brother Russell Haines of Maple Shade, NJ; his sister and brother-in-law Cheryl and Anthony Giampaolo of Cherry Hill, NJ, in addition to their children Vincent Giampaolo and Hannah Giampaolo and their granddaughter Cassidy; his aunt Marion (Ryan) Hogeland of New Holland, PA; uncle Ward Cator of Florida; as well as in-laws Linn Harper, Nan Brignolo, and Gerald Rigoli. Gregg will also be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition his parents, he is predeceased by his grandparents Frank and Harriet Ryan, and his mother and father-in-law Gerald and Angie (Cappellucci) Rigoli.
Funeral home visitations will be held on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm and again on Friday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:30 am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019