Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:45 PM - 1:00 PM
Vineland - Gregory Benjamin ( Big Pop) 67, who resided at 583 N Valley Ave Vineland NJ went home to be with the Lord on 5/14/2020 peacefully at home. A Viewing will be held at Carl Miller Funeral Home Camden NJ on 5/22/2020 from 12:45 pm to 1:00 pm ( Mask must be Worn). Services will be private. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Camden NJ. Please make donations to the Boys and Girls Club in his memory. The Family would thank your for all your Condolences and prayers.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020
