Gregory "Greg" F. Ryan, Jr.
Millville - Gregory "Greg" Francis Ryan, Jr., age 61 of Millville, passed away quietly at home with his family by his side on Sunday, October 4, 2020, of complications with ALS.
A longtime Millville resident, Greg was born in Camden to the late Gregory F. and Betty Jane (Wilkinson) Ryan, and was raised in Glassboro, where he attended Glassboro High School.
He then went on to serve our country as a cook in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Shreveport from 1976 to 1978.
Greg worked many different jobs over the years, retiring as a truck driver for M. Zukerman and Co. in Vineland.
Fishing, Rock and Classical music, and doing handyman work to help others were but a few of Greg's favorite pastimes. He also loved to visit lighthouses and go sailing. He also enjoyed cooking and visiting Longwood Gardens, especially at Christmastime. Greg was well known for his great sense of humor, and he treasured the time that he was able to share with his family.
Greg will be sadly missed by his loving partner of over 28 years, Toni E. Ruttan of Millville; his son, Phillip Ruttan of Millville; two sisters, Kathleen (Kathy) Tiligadas (Ryan) and husband Lambrose of Elmer and Patricia (Trish) Ryan-Hofman (Rick) of Wilmington, DE; one brother Timothy (Tim) Ryan of Wilmington, DE; two nephews, Nickolas Tiligadas and Jason Tiligadas, both of Elmer; and 40 cousins. He was predeceased by his niece, Elena Jane Tiligadas.
Services for Greg will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
.