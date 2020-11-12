Gretchen G. Richards
Vineland - Gretchen G. Richards (nee Schmidt), 92, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Wednesday morning November 11, 2020 at home. Gretchen was born in Philadelphia, raised in Berlin, NJ and was a longtime resident of Haddon Heights prior to moving to Milton Mills, NH. In 1984 George & Gretchen returned to NJ moving to Cape May Court House, New Bern, NC and then finally to Vineland. She was the mother of the late Steven Richards.
Mrs. Richards was a graduate of West Jersey Hospital School of Nursing, Camden, NJ. She had worked for a number of years as a Registered Nurse and in later years as a Volunteer at a Women's Home & for Hospice. Most of all she was a full time wife, mother & grandmother. She is a member of the First United Methodist Church of Vineland where she enjoyed singing with the Choir. Over the years she was also a member of the Women of the Moose, Haddon Heights Fire Co. Ladies Aux. & the Retired Assoc. of Nurses. Gretchen enjoyed being near the water & fishing.
She is survived by her husband of 72 yrs. George B. Richards, 5 children; Carl Richards, Georgeanne Richards, Kathy Kindsvater, Mark Richards, Elaine McCabe, 10 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren, 1 sister; Karla Britton.
Funeral services will be private. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 700 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com