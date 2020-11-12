1/
Gretchen G. Richards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gretchen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gretchen G. Richards

Vineland - Gretchen G. Richards (nee Schmidt), 92, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Wednesday morning November 11, 2020 at home. Gretchen was born in Philadelphia, raised in Berlin, NJ and was a longtime resident of Haddon Heights prior to moving to Milton Mills, NH. In 1984 George & Gretchen returned to NJ moving to Cape May Court House, New Bern, NC and then finally to Vineland. She was the mother of the late Steven Richards.

Mrs. Richards was a graduate of West Jersey Hospital School of Nursing, Camden, NJ. She had worked for a number of years as a Registered Nurse and in later years as a Volunteer at a Women's Home & for Hospice. Most of all she was a full time wife, mother & grandmother. She is a member of the First United Methodist Church of Vineland where she enjoyed singing with the Choir. Over the years she was also a member of the Women of the Moose, Haddon Heights Fire Co. Ladies Aux. & the Retired Assoc. of Nurses. Gretchen enjoyed being near the water & fishing.

She is survived by her husband of 72 yrs. George B. Richards, 5 children; Carl Richards, Georgeanne Richards, Kathy Kindsvater, Mark Richards, Elaine McCabe, 10 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren, 1 sister; Karla Britton.

Funeral services will be private. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 700 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved