Gussie Lee Tice Simmons Little
Mays Landing - Gussie Lee Tice Simmons Little, 88, of Mays Landing, formerly of Buena Vista Township, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 18, 2019. Born in Madison, Fla., to Comeber and Noemi Tice, she attended the Madison County Training School and Manna Bible Institute. In 1951 she married James Simmons and had three children: James Vincent, Anna Renee and Dotrice LoVon.
In 1964, the family moved to Lake Ann Estates in Buena Vista Township where she was active in the First Union Baptist Church and became president of the Unexpected Civic Association, fighting for improvements to her community.Gussie was a dedicated servant of God who loved her church, her pastors, her family and her newest great-granddaughter, Journey, aka "Princess.
Gussie is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruth Marshall; brother, Willie Tice; husbands, James Simmons and Edward Little; and her son, James Vincent Simmons.
She leaves to cherish her memory: children Anna Renee Simmons of Mays Landing, Dotrice (Anthony) Abney of Philadelphia, Edwina Savage and Edward "Eddie" (Joyce) Savage both of Philadelphia; spiritual daughter Sharon Justice of Mays Landing; nine grandchildren, Yonnette Redfurn, Jamal (Dee) Redfurn, Robert Maddrey, Nathaniel "Quincy" Redfurn, Abdul Redfurn, Kareem (Mary) Pope, Eddie Savage Jr., Joy Savage and Raymond Savage; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; and a host of
spiritual daughters, sons, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her church family A viewing will be held at First Union Baptist Church, Newtonville, 7-9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, and 9-11a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, followed by an 11 a.m. service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bayada Hospice, Northfield. Burial: Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Newtonville,NJ. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
For online condolences visit: https://www.serenityfuneralhome.net/obits
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 26, 2019