Hailey Lynn McMullen
Deerfield Township - Hailey Lynn McMullen, age 10, of Deerfield Township passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Born in Vineland, she was the loving daughter of Christopher C. McMullen and Amanda L. (Pruette) McMullen of Deerfield Township.
A fifth grade student at Deerfield Township Elementary School, Hailey is and was the most beautiful little girl inside and out. She was kind to everyone. She went by many nicknames including chicken baby, chick, and mimi. She never left the room or the house without hugging someone and telling them she loved them. She enjoyed nature, animals and water. She viewed the world as an adventure. She was creative always making videos and art. Her imagination was huge as well as her intelligence. She was sassy and did not accept statements like because i told you so. She wanted to know why and wanted to do the right thing even if it was not the popular thing.
She was a wonderful sibling to her big brother and little sister. She was a wonderful daughter that would wake up very early in the morning when mom and dad were getting ready for work, just to see us and spend time with us ( we called it coffee with chick) she wanted to be a Veterinarian and a famous YouTuber.
She would spend hours playing games with her brother and sister. Often they were games made up for themselves. Hailey would giggle and laugh, and it was such an intoxicating laugh that contained pure joy, spirit, and a love of life.
Hailey loved Jesus and seemed from a young age to grasp biblical concepts. She accepted Jesus time and time again and would verbally declared her love for him. She kept her bible next to her bed. She walked and carried herself in way that excubarted love. She was a ball of fire and liked to prove her point but always ended argument with her parents with I love you daddy or I love you mommy. She looked up to her big brother Evan and adored her baby sister Allison they were a team and cared for each other.
Hailey at the young age of ten was the type of person that everyone should strive to be, she was wise beyond her years. We miss her dearly and our only comfort is she walks with our lord and saviour Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Evan McMullen and her sister, Allison McMullen; her paternal grandparents, Carol McMullen of Pittsgrove and William McMullen of Cedarville; maternal grandparents, Mark and Michelle Pruette of Graham, WA; maternal great- grandparents, Joseph and Nancy Burden of Pennsville; very special aunts and uncles, Dawn and Jeff Ollett, Bill and Abby McMullen and Wendy Marandola; cousins Kristen McMullen, Jeffrey Ollett and Johnny.
A public visitation will be held on Friday evening October 18th from 6 to 9pm at the Maranatha Baptist Church, 1524 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Millville, NJ. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Township, Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019