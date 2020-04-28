|
|
Harold Debbi
Harrisburg, NC - Harold Debbi, 88, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. He was born at Vineland, NJ's Newcomb Hospital in May 1931 to Frank and Enis (Lolli) Debbi. He grew up on Cimino Blvd. in East Vineland. Harold attended Vineland High School (Class of 1949). It was there that he met the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Jeanette (Bisacquino) Debbi. After high school, Harold attended Bucknell University where he earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Physics. Following college and his marriage to Jeanette in 1953, Harold went on to excel as a manufacturing executive with various major employers. In 1973, Harold moved his family to Arizona where he took a position with Motorola, Inc. Harold and Jeanette adapted well to the desert lifestyle and enjoyed hiking, camping, and exploring the outdoors. Harold was a prolific writer of political and social commentary. He had a regular column in the Arizona Republic for several years. His letters to the editor featured in many other publications. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his son Harold Scott Debbi. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Debbi. To all those who provided loving care for him during the last year of his life, the family offers its deepest gratitude.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions Harold's services will be private in St Mary's Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 28, 2020