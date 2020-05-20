|
Harold E. Leiby
Vineland - Harold E. Leiby, 72 of Vineland NJ, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in his home. He was born and raised in Millville, NJ and lived in Vineland, NJ for the past 46 years.
Harold enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served from 1965 to 1969. He was a Vietnam Combat Veteran, serving on board the USCGC Campbell. After his military service, he began working for Kimble Glass Co (Owens-Illinois/Gerresheimer) until he retired after 38 years of service.
Harold enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to go golfing, fishing, hunting, kayaking and boating whenever he had the time. His favorite activity after his retirement was spending time out on the water and in later years was happy just sitting by the bay while sipping his Dunkin Donuts coffee.
Harold is survived by his wife, Gloria of 49 years; his daughters, Michele and Rachael, as well as his sister, Frances and his brother, Martin.
Harold was a loving father, devoted husband, and great friend.
Harold always said he did not want a viewing, flowers, or the military funeral to which he was entitled. We, of course, will honor his wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's memory may be made to the , the American Diabetes Association, The Arbor Day Foundation or to the NJ VMH Welfare Fund, c/o Volunteer Services, New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, 524 NW Boulevard, Vineland, NJ 08360. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020