Harold E. Miller
Vineland - Harold E. Miller of Vineland passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Born in Williamsport, Pa., he was a lifelong resident of Vineland. Harold was a bookkeeper and real estate agent for Nylund Realty of Vineland.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:30pm at Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019