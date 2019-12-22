Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold E. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold E. Miller Obituary
Harold E. Miller

Vineland - Harold E. Miller of Vineland passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Born in Williamsport, Pa., he was a lifelong resident of Vineland. Harold was a bookkeeper and real estate agent for Nylund Realty of Vineland.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:30pm at Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -